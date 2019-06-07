Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Championship rings are never small nowadays, but the New England Patriots’ new bauble sets a new standard.

The Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII championship rings, which they received Thursday night in a private ceremony at team owner Robert Kraft’s home, are the largest in history, according to ring manufacturer Jostens. And while the rings are jaw-dropping enough just to look at, they’re even more impressive when you learn some of the details.

Some facts about the rings, per Jostens:

–The Patriots logo on the ring top is surrounded by 39 diamonds. These represent the franchise’s 37 playoff victories, plus two more for becoming the second team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.

–The edges of the ring feature a “patriotic” 76 diamonds — because America.

–Twenty round blue sapphires represent the Patriots’ 20 AFC East division championships.

–Kraft’s famous quote of “We are all Patriots” is engraved on the interior of every ring.

–The total gem carat weight of each ring is 9.85 carats. Each ring has an average of 416 round diamonds and six marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats, as well as 20 round blue sapphires for a carat weight of 1.60 carats. We’re not much for lapidary, but that sounds like a lot.

With all that bling, hopefully Rob Gronkowski takes better care of his new jewelry than he did of the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images