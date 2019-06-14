Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will participate in two sets of joint practices during the 2019 preseason.

The Detroit Lions will host the Patriots for three practices Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 ahead of the teams’ preseason-opening matchup Aug. 8 at Detroit’s Ford Field, the Lions announced Friday.

The practices will be held at the Lions’ practice facility in Allen Park, Mich.

During Week 2 of the preseason, the Patriots will travel to Nashville, Tenn., for three joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, which were announced in April.

Joint practices have been a staple of New England’s summer schedule for much of the last decade, with the Patriots practicing alongside at least one of their preseason opponents each year from 2012 through 2017.

The team did not hold any joint sessions before the 2018 season. The previous year, it hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for a week and practiced with the Houston Texans in West Virginia.

Like the Texans, the Lions and Titans both are coached by Patriots alumni. Detroit head coach Matt Patricia previously served as New England’s defensive coordinator, and Tennessee boss Mike Vrabel is a former Patriots linebacker.

The Lions also added two high-profile former Patriots this offseason in defensive end Trey Flowers and wide receiver Danny Amendola.

After visiting the Lions and Titans, the Patriots will wrap up their 2019 preseason schedule with home matchups against the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images