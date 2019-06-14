Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s far to say speed is not a part of Tom Brady’s skill set.

The New England Patriots quarterback can navigate a pocket like few other, has an off-the-charts feel for the game and still boasts an above-average arm, even as he closes in on 42 years of age. But when it comes to the legs, Brady’s pace isn’t exactly anything to write home about.

Brady owned up to as much in the comment section of a recent NFL Instagram post, which revisited Danny Etling’s 86-yard touchdown run in the 2018 preseason.

“Definitely not Tom Brady 😂😂,” the six-time Super Bowl champion replied.

While Brady is far from fleet of foot, he still can say he say he’s amassed 1,000 career rushing yards in his career. He’s just probably better off omitting the fact that it took him nearly two decades to reach the milestone.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images