Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday was not Gabe Kapler’s best day. But it certainly made for good entertainment.

The Phillies manager wasn’t too pleased with the way home plate umpire Chris Guccione was calling balls and strikes in Saturday’s contest between Philadelphia and the Miami Marlins, and made sure to let him know it after Scott Kingsy was called out on strike after the ball appeared to hit his hands.

It didn’t take long for the argument to escalate to the point of ejection for former Boston Red Sox outfielder, who kicked dirt at the umpire before exiting the field.

Check it out:

Gabe Kapler is FIRED UP and is ejected from the game for the first time in his managerial career. He receives a standing ovation from the crowd as he walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/mtCzO5VgSY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 22, 2019

That escalated quickly.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images