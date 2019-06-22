Saturday was not Gabe Kapler’s best day. But it certainly made for good entertainment.
The Phillies manager wasn’t too pleased with the way home plate umpire Chris Guccione was calling balls and strikes in Saturday’s contest between Philadelphia and the Miami Marlins, and made sure to let him know it after Scott Kingsy was called out on strike after the ball appeared to hit his hands.
It didn’t take long for the argument to escalate to the point of ejection for former Boston Red Sox outfielder, who kicked dirt at the umpire before exiting the field.
Check it out:
That escalated quickly.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images