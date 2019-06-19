Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There already are 10 suspects in custody who are believed to be connected to the David Ortiz shooting that occurred June 9, but police believe there still are more men at large.

Ortiz has been recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital since the day after the attack, and his condition was upgraded to “good” Tuesday.

But while he recovers, police in the Dominican Republic have been busy trying to apprehend each person who they believe is involved. Dominican attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez and police chief Ney Aldryn Bautista revealed they believe Ortiz was not the intended target Wednesday, while also naming the mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot.

And the mastermind is believed to not be alone.

During a press conference Wednesday, Rodríguez and Bautista named two other men they believe are at large and had a role in the shooting. Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase is believed to help coordinate the shooting and Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota is believed to have paid for the attack, according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

Ortiz has plans to return to the Dominican Republic once he’s well enough to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images