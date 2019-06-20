Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are down a third baseman for at least the remainder of Wednesday’s game against the Twins.

Rafael Devers left Wednesday night’s game in Minnesota during the fifth inning when he went from first to third. He appeared to slow down as he approached the third-base bag, prompting manager Alex Cora and a team trainer to come out of the dugout before he left the contest.

Boston announced the 22-year-old suffered right hamstring tightness and is day-to-day.

Devers right hamstring tightness. Day to day say the #RedSox — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 20, 2019

Eduardo Nuñez took over for Devers.

