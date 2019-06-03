Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox (sort of) got back in track in May after a disastrous April, and that was thanks in large part to the play of Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis.

MLB on Monday recognized the duo of budding stars for the performances, naming Devers as the Player of the Month for May, while Chavis picked up Rookie of the Month honors.

Devers looks like a legitimate All-Star after the finest month of his young career. The 22-year-old hit .351 while blasting eight home runs and driving in 24 runs over 26 games in May. The third baseman added seven doubles and a triple that helped Devers post a ridiculous 1.021 OPS for the month, and the Red Sox went 15-6 in games Devers collected a hit.

Chavis, meanwhile, gave the Red Sox a much-needed shot in the arm upon his call-up in late April. The 23-year-old slumped to end the month, but he still finished May with seven home runs and 19 RBIs with nine multi-hit games.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images