Sounds like the Anthony Davis trade drama has already taken a toll on the Lakers.

Rumors swirled about a potential trade between Los Angeles and the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis leading up to this year’s NBA Trade Deadline, although nothing came of them. But Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo believes the mid-season trade talks ultimately had a negative impact on some of his teammates.

“Even some of the old guys were affected,” the ex-Celtic says, according to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher. “I can’t say a name, but I remember me and the guy were on the bench for the Atlanta game right before the (All-Star) break. The guy was cussing and talking bad about the situation during the game. I was like: ‘Snap out of it. That (expletive) is over with. We’ll get through it. As vets, we have to move forward and not focus on what the young guys are focusing on. Set an example.’ It was a little crazy to see a vet distraught over that.”

Rondo is no stranger to being at the center of trade talks after having his name tossed around a number of times throughout his NBA career. But clearly, some of his teammates aren’t thrilled about being dragged into the Davis drama currently engulfing the league.

