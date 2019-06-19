Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He may have been the 317th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, but Stephen Scott still has plenty to show off.

And he did just that in Wednesday’s College World Series matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, crushing two home runs in a matter of five innings.

The Vanderbilt infielder’s first dinger of the day, a solo shot into the right-field bullpen, came in the second inning:

Home run for Stephen Scott! The solo shot gives the @VandyBoys an early 1-0 lead! #CWS pic.twitter.com/ZiHv0WJccH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2019

Scott’s extended Vanderbilt’s lead to six in the fifth with a monster three-run homer hit to the same exact spot in the right field bullpen:

No doubt about this one, folks! You can pucker up and kiss that one goodbye! #CWS | @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/EgauualA0q — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2019

Scott went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images