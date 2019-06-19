He may have been the 317th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, but Stephen Scott still has plenty to show off.
And he did just that in Wednesday’s College World Series matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, crushing two home runs in a matter of five innings.
The Vanderbilt infielder’s first dinger of the day, a solo shot into the right-field bullpen, came in the second inning:
Scott’s extended Vanderbilt’s lead to six in the fifth with a monster three-run homer hit to the same exact spot in the right field bullpen:
Scott went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s game.
Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images