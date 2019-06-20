Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox certainly have had to lean heavily on their bullpen of late.

Two extra-inning games over their last three contests has relievers ready for rest and Alex Cora trying to manage arms as the Sox get set for their series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

David Price was done after five innings on Tuesday, leaving the bullen to account for the final 11 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 17-inning loss. The Sox also used nine pitchers in their 10-inning win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

For more on the bullpen’s stats against the Twins, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images