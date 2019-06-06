The Boston Red Sox selected a dual-sport athlete in the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday, but this prospect happens to be the starting quarterback for the University of Florida Gators.
Boston drafted Feleipe Franks in the 31st round as a right-handed pitcher. Franks hasn’t played baseball since high school, but the Red Sox decided to take a flier on him. The 6-foot-6 quarterback had a fastball in the low-90’s during his high school baseball career, according to the Orlando Sentinel, but chose to pursue football.
Following the selection, he quickly announced his mind has not changed, saying that he is “living out (his) dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators.”
Now a redshirt junior, Franks has started 21 games for the Gators over the last two seasons. He threw for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns last year, while leading Florida to a 10-3 record.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images