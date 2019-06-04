Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had plenty of success in the MLB draft over the last decade — but can they replicate that in 2019?

Names like Michael Chavis, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. all have made their way up to the big leagues over the last half-decade. Boston will have another chance to add to their ranks over the three-day draft, which kicked off Monday evening.

Below is a complete list of Boston’s draft picks so far from the three-day event in Secaucus, N.J.

Round 2 (43rd overall): Cameron Cannon, SS, University of Arizona

Round 2 (69th overall): Matthew Lugo, SS, The Carlos Beltran Academy (Puerto Rico)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images