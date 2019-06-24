Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate Steven Wright on Tuesday following an 80 game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

“As of now, no red flags,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday afternoon.

Wright was served the suspension in early March. Cora confirmed Monday that the knuckle-baller addressed the suspension with the team ahead of the 2019 season, but said he was not present, per the Boston Globe’s Speier.

Cora said Wright addressed the team in a players-only meeting in the spring after suspension. Cora wasn’t present. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 24, 2019

In an appearance on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast this week, Wright said he’s looking forward to rejoining the Red Sox and understands it will take time to gain back the respect and trust of the squad.

Wright went 1-0 across five appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket in June.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports