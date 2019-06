Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Name something better than an ice cold Budweiser during a Red Sox game at Fenway Park?

You can’t. There’s no debate.

But as far as food accompanying your ice cold Budweiser, there’s plenty of debate.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt went to the Budweiser pregame party at Baseball Tavern and asked fans which Fenway Park food item goes best with a Bud.

Hear their answers in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN