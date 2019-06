Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The love for David Ortiz is endless.

The former Boston Red Sox star has received an outpouring of support after news broke Sunday that he had been shot in the Dominican Republic. The Sox held a moment of reflection for Ortiz ahead of Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, and several Boston players were visibly moved.

Check it out:

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

What a touching moment.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports