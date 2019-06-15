Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Boston Red Sox to start the 2019 season. And there is both good and bad news on the injury front Saturday.

Steve Pearce is currently playing first base for the Lowell Spinners as he looks to return to the Sox after going on the injured list with back problems. Mitch Moreland, who went on the IL due to a leg injury, isn’t quite ready to resume baseball activities.

For more on their injuries, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports