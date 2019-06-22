Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll, and may be adding some reinforcement back to their roster soon.

Mitch Moreland (back), Steve Pearce (back) and Heath Hembree (elbow) all are on the injured list. Pearce has been rehabbing with Triple-A Pawtucket, while Moreland has yet to resume baseball activity.

But manager Alex Cora provided some updates ahead of Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Hembree “likely” will pitch a rehab game Monday before returning to Boston’s bullpen, while Pearce will play Saturday and Sunday for Pawtucket. Moreland has been doing “baseball stuff,” but still isn’t ready for game action.

The Red Sox have won eight of their last nine games, but getting Moreland and Pearce’s bat back in the lineup certainly will provide a boost, while getting Hembree back in the ‘pen will give Boston another relief option in games.

