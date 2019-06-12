Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Alex Cora’s prediction comes to fruition, the Boston Bruins will be skating hockey’s most prestigious hardware around TD Garden late Wednesday night.

The Bruins are set to face the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Four of the series’ first six contests were decided by two goals or less, but the Red Sox manager is expecting a wider gap in the winner-take-all clash.

Alex Cora predicts a 4-1 Bruins victory. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 12, 2019

This would be eerily similar to 2011, when the Bruins won their most recent Stanley Cup by virtue of a 4-0 Game 7 win over the Canucks in Vancouver.

While all eyes will be on TD Garden, B’s-Blues won’t be the only sporting event going on Wednesday in Boston. Cora’s Red Sox will host the Texas Rangers for the third game of the teams’ four-game set, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images