The Boston Bruins will face the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday at TD Garden, so the Red Sox are planning accordingly.

Boston was set to take on the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, at Fenway Park. But the team has now officially pushed first pitch up three hours to accommodate Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Rangers and Red Sox will now begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Puck drop of Game 7 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s more from the Red Sox’s official announcement:

Fenway Park gates will open at 2:35 p.m. for the June 12 game. Season Ticket Holders and Red Sox Nation members may enter at Gate C starting at 1:35 p.m. The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on WEEI 93.7 FM in English and WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM in Spanish.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images