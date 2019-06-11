Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier on the bereavement/family medical emergency list before Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox in turn recalled left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez from Double-A Portland. Hernandez, ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox’s No. 3 prospect, will start Tuesday’s game, marking his first career start at the major league level.

Hernandez, 22, made his big league debut for Boston on April 23, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed. The young southpaw owns a 1-4 record, a 5.13 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP in 10 appearances (nine starts) with Portland this season, during which he’s struck out 13.2 batters per nine innings while issuing 7.1 walks per nine frames.

Brasier has made 31 appearances for the Red Sox this season, all in relief, after playing an important role in Boston’s 2018 World Series run. The 31-year-old owns a 3.77 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP across 28 2/3 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images