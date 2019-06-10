Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz’s health suddenly is among the biggest concerns of Red Sox Nation.

The Boston Red Sox legend sustained a gunshot wound to his back Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old underwent surgery after the shooting and reportedly is in stable condition but remained in intensive care as of Monday morning. Once he’s fully stable, Ortiz will be transferred to Boston for additional treatment, per ESPN.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, and executive vice president and assistant general manager Eddie Romero will address the media at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Fenway Park. Manager Alex Cora will speak to reporters at 4 p.m. ET.

You can watch a live stream of their press conferences in the video above.

