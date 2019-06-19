The Boston Red Sox got a tremendous effort from their pitching staff Monday night.
Rick Porcello chucked seven scoreless innings as the Sox took a 2-0 win, giving them their fourth shutout of the season. Colten Brewer provided a scoreless eighth and Ryan Brasier got the save.
With four shutouts on the season, the Sox sit 10th in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 9 shutouts.
With four shutouts on the season, the Sox sit 10th in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 9 shutouts.
