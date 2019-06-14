Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got some much-needed reinforcement on Friday afternoon.

Manager Alex Cora spoke with reporters ahead of his team’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards and revealed that Brian Johnson has been reinstated from the injured list. Johnson was placed on the IL in early April with elbow inflammation.

Sam Travis has been optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for the pitcher.

Cora revealed earlier this week that Johnson potentially could get the start Sunday against the O’s. The lefty made 13 starts in 2018 and was able to provide long relief innings when Boston was in a jam.

Getting Johnson back will give the Red Sox some more options for a fifth starter while Nathan Eovaldi continues to recover from elbow surgery.

Johnson struggled early this season out of the bullpen, allowing seven runs in just 1 1/3 innings in his last relief appearance on April 5. But if he’s 100 percent and his elbow doesn’t give him any further trouble, he certainly will provide a boost for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images