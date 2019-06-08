Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s good news for the Boston Red Sox, and there’s bad news.

Let’s start with the bad — because, you know, Boston.

The Red Sox on Saturday placed Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. The first baseman suffered the injury Friday night, hours after he was activated from the 10 day IL, which he was on with a back strain.

To fill Moreland’s spot on the roster, the Red Sox recalled infielder Marco Hernandez, who last played in Major League Baseball in 2017.

Prior to today’s doubleheader against the Rays, the #RedSox made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/NbaeIRl3ks — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 8, 2019

The return of Hernandez is a feel-good story for all involved.

Once viewed as a potential everyday infielder, the 26-year-old Dominican has undergone three shoulder surgeries since 2017. He was acquired by Boston as the player to be named later in the deal that sent Felix Doubront to the Chicago Cubs in August 2014

Great day for Marco Hernandez, who as last in the big leagues on May 3, 2017. Had three shoulders since and work hard to come back. He spent all winter in Boston rehabbing. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 8, 2019

Hernandez was hitting .303 through 21 games with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. He’s a .284 hitter in 61 big league games.

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will meet Saturday for a doubleheader at Fenway Park. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images