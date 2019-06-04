Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once again, the Boston Red Sox decided to go with an infielder with their first pick of the 2019 MLB draft.

Cameron Cannon was the 43rd player selected overall in this year’s draft. The 21-year-old shortstop is considered the No. 79 prospect in the country, but has plenty of experience under his belt.

The right-hander is well-versed in the infield, with the ability to play at third or second base if need be. Cannon — who comes in at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds — averaged .397 in 56 games played for Arizona this season, averaging .347 throughout his entire college career.

He also played with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League back in 2018, batting .263 in 42 regular season games including two home runs and 28 RBI.

The Red Sox also have the 69th pick of the draft, which will come later Monday evening.

Thumbnail photo via Youtube Screengrab