The Boston Red Sox are looking to extend their season-long winning streak to seven games on Tuesday when they take on Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their three-game set at Target Field.
Boston turns to David Price as they search for another win. The left-hander is 4-2 in 12 starts this season with a 3.52 ERA. Price has been one of the Red Sox’s most consistent arms so far, but he’s coming off his worst start of the year, where he went just 1 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs in a no-decision.
Price will be opposed by right-hander Michael Pineda.
For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images