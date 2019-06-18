Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are looking to extend their season-long winning streak to seven games on Tuesday when they take on Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their three-game set at Target Field.

Boston turns to David Price as they search for another win. The left-hander is 4-2 in 12 starts this season with a 3.52 ERA. Price has been one of the Red Sox’s most consistent arms so far, but he’s coming off his worst start of the year, where he went just 1 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs in a no-decision.

Price will be opposed by right-hander Michael Pineda.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images