Everybody in Boston had their minds on the ice Wednesday — even the Boys of Summer.

The Boston Red Sox aren’t immune to Stanley Cup fever when they utilized the iconic Green Monster at Fenway Park to tweet a message of support for their crosstown brethren ahead of the Bruins’ Game 7, reading “We Want the Cup.”

The Red Sox, as well as the New England Patriots, have a vested interest in the Bruins topping the St. Louis Blues. A Boston victory would enable those three teams to make history as the first three teams from the same hometown to hold the championship in a single calendar year since Detroit achieved the feat in 1936.

