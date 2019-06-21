Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the heels of a great road trip, the Boston Red Sox are back at Fenway Park and hoping to continue their good fortune when they host the Toronto Blues Jays for a three-game set beginning Friday.

At least for the series opener, the Sox will be without third baseman Rafael Devers, who exited with hamstring tightness in the fifth inning of Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Twins. Sox manager Alex Cora indicated he’d likely stay away from Devers for Friday’s game, but that the young third baseman was considered day-to-day. Eduardo Nunez will take over at third base and will hit eighth in Devers’ absence.

With Devers out of the lineup, Xander Bogaerts will hit third, J.D. Martinez fourth and Brock Holt fifth. Sandy Leon will do the catching for Chris Sale.

Trent Thornton will handle the pitching for Toronto.

Here are both lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (41-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (3-7, 3.49 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (27-48)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Vlad Guerrero Jr., DH

Lourdes Gurriel, LF

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Randal Grichuk, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Danny Jansen, C

Billy McKinney, 1B

Brandon Drury, 3B

Trent Thornton, RHP (2-5, 4.36 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images