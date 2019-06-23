Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Following one of the toughest losses of the season, the Boston Red Sox will look to right the ship Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will host their American League East rivals in the final game of a three-game set at Fenway Park. Boston won Friday’s series opener but lost Saturday’s middle game after blowing a 6-0 lead.

Alex Cora will send Rick Porcello to the mound for the series finale, while the Jays will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman.

As for the lineups, Rafael Devers (hamstring) will get another day off with Brock Holt filling in at third base. Rookie Michael Chavis will bat eighth and play first base, while Marco Hernandez will hit ninth and play second.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here are both lineups for Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays:

BOSTON RED SOX (42-36)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Brock Holt, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-6, 4.31 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (28-49)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH

Lourdes Gurriel, LF

Cavan Biggio, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Brandon Drury, 3B

Danny Jansen, C

Marcus Stroman, RHP (4-9, 3.23 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images