Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but the Boston Red Sox are hot again.

The Red Sox will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday when the American League East rivals meet at Camden Yards. Brian Johnson, who’s been out since April 6 with elbow inflammation, will make his first start of the season, while the Orioles will counter with lefty John Means.

As for the lineups, Marco Hernandez will get the start at second base with the red-hot Brock Holt enjoying an off day, while rookie Michael Chavis will bat sixth and play first base. Eduardo Nunez will be the DH.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Johnson.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (38-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

J.D. Martinez, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-0, 12.71 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (21-49)

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Trey Mancini, RF

Pedro Severino, C

Renato Nunez, DH

Anthony Santander, LF

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Chris Davis, 1B

Keon Broxton, CF

Richie Martin, SS

John Means, LHP (6-4, 2.60 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images