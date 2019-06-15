Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to make it four wins in a row Saturday afternoon when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox mashed a whopping six homers Friday night in their series-opening win at Camden Yards. Alex Cora will turn to left Chris Sale on Saturday as his team looks to continue its recent hot stretech.

The Orioles will counter with righty Dylan Bundy.

As for the lineups, Brock Holt will start at second and bat sixth a day after clubbing his first homer of the season. Michael Chavis will play first and bat seventh, while the red-hot Jackie Bradley Jr. will hit eighth.

Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Sale and bat ninth.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (37-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (2-7, 3.52 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (21-48)

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Trey Mancini, 1B

Pedro Severino, C

Renato Nunez, DH

Anthony Santander, RF

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Keon Broxton, CF

Stevie Wilkerson, LF

Richie Martin, SS

Dylan Bundy, RHP (3-7, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images