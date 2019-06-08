Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox go for a split of their day-night doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, who fell 9-2 in Game 1, will feature a few tweaks to their typical lineup for the nightcap. Mookie Betts will serve as the designated hitter, while Brock Holt mans right field. Marco Hernandez, who was recalled Saturday after two years away from the big leagues, will start at second base and bat ninth. Andrew Benintendi also returns to the lineup after sitting out the afternoon affair.

Boston will turn to David Price in hopes of picking up its first win of the four-game series. The left-hander exorcised some demons in his last start, allowing just two runs on six hits over 6 1/2 innings in a win over New York at Yankee Stadium. The Rays will counter with righty Ryne Stanek, who is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in nine career appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday night’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (33-31)

Mookie Betts, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

David Price, LHP (3-2, 2.83 ERA)

RAYS (39-23)

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Austin Meadows, DH

Avisail Garcia, RF

Willy Adames, SS

Mike Zunino, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, LF

Ryne Stanek, RHP (0-1, 2.88 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images