Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet Tuesday night for Game 1 of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Alex Cora will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez as his club looks put an ugly series with the New York Yankees behind them. The Royals will counter with right-hander Glenn Sparkman.

As for the lineups, red-hot third baseman Rafael Devers will bat cleanup, while rookie Michael Chavis will bat seventh and play first in place of injured teammates Steve Pearce and Mitch Moreland.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

BOSTON RED SOX (30-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (5-3, 5.04 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (19-40)

Whit Merrifield, RF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Jorge Soler, DH

Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B

Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B

Martin Maldonado, C

Billy Hamilton, CF

Glenn Sparkman, RHP (1-1, 4.21 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images