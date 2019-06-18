Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox suddenly are red-hot.

The Red Sox, winners of six in a row, will face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game set at Target Field. Boston earned a 2-0 win in Monday’s series opener behind dominant pitching from Rick Porcello and the bullpen.

Alex Cora will hand the ball to David Price for Game 2, while Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will counter with righty Michael Pineda.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll with their “A” starting nine. Mookie Betts will lead off, Rafael Devers will bat cleanup, Michael Chavis will hit seventh and Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.

Here’s Bostons’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Twins:

(We’ll at Minnesota’s lineup once it’s released.)

BOSTON RED SOX (40-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (4-2, 3.52 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images