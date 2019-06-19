Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s an awfully quick turnaround for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

The two teams played into the early hours of the morning in a 17-inning marathon that the Twins won 4-3 after nearly six hours, but they’ll be back at it for the rubber match at Target Field.

Mookie Betts will move to the DH spot while remaining at the top of the order. J.D. Martinez, who went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in Tuesday’s loss, will slot into right field and bat third. Sandy Leon will have the catching responsibilities as the only other change in Alex Cora’s lineup. For the Twins, shortstop Jorge Polanco takes a seat.

Eduardo Rodriguez is on the bump for the Red Sox, while the Twins will counter with Kyle Gibson.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

BOSTON RED SOX (40-35)

Mookie Betts, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (7–4, 4.67 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (48-24)

Max Kepler, RF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Luis Arraez, SS

Jake Cave, CF

Willians Astudillo, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Kyle Gibson, RHP (7–3, 3.70 ERA)

