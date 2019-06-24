Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to right the ship Monday night when they host the Chicago White Sox for the series opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped the final two games of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays after winning the opener in dramatic fashion. Boston now is 18-19 at home this season.

Alex Cora will sent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, while the White Sox will counter with right-hander Lucas Giolito, whose 10 wins are tied for the most in Major League Baseball.

As for the lineups, Rafael Devers (hamstring) will bat cleanup and play third base in his first start since last Wednesday. Michael Chavis will play first and bat eighth while Eduardo Nunez will play second and hit ninth.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (42-37)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-4, 4.71 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (36-38)

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

James McCann, C

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Jon Jay, RF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Yonder Alonso, DH

Jose Rondon, 2B

Lucas Giolito, RHP (10-2, 2.74 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images