The Boston Red Sox look to begin the month of June on a high note after ending May with a loss.

Boston turns to Rick Porcello in hopes to stop its three-game losing streak when it takes on the New York Yankees on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium for the middle contest of the clubs’ three-game set.

Manager Alex Cora was forced to shuffle his lineup a bit, due to Steve Pearce going on the injured list with a back strain — the same injury that has Mitch Moreland sidelined. Michael Chavis will play first and bat seventh, while Brock Holt gets the start at second and will bat sixth. Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Porcello.

New York will send Domingo Germán to the mound, who’s been dominant for the Yankees this season with a 9-1 record.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (29-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-4, 4.41 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (38-19)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gleyber Torres, SS

Kendrys Morales, DH

Clint Frazier, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, LF

Domingo Germán, RHP (9-1, 3.43 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images