The Boston Red Sox need a win Sunday night in London to avoid a disastrous sweep across the pond.

Alex Cora’s club got out-slugged by the New York Yankees in Saturday’s London Series opener, sending Boston to 10 games back of its arch rival for first place in the American League East. The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound for the series finale, while the Yankees will counter with lefty Stephen Tarpley, who will serve in the “opener” role.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts will start for Boston after exiting Saturday’s game with a lower-back injury. Andrew Benintendi, struggling at the plate as well as with a leg ailment, will begin the game on the bench.

Michael Chavis will bat fifth and play first base following his two-homer performance Saturday night, while Sam Travis will play left field in place of Benintendi.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Check out the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (44-39)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Michael Chavis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradly Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sam Travis, LF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-4, 4.87 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (53-28)

D.J. LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Gary Sanchez, C

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, LF

Stephen Tarpley, LHP (0-0, 6.48 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images