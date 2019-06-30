Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox need a victory Sunday night in London to avoid a series case of traveler’s remorse.

The Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at 10:10 a.m. ET in the finale of the Major League Baseball London Series. Boston suffered an embarrassing 17-13 loss in Saturday’s series opener.

Alex Cora will send lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill while the Yankees will counter with lefty Stephen Tarpley. Boston begins the day 10 games back of New York for first place in the American League East.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game online:

When: Sunday, June 30 at 10:10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

