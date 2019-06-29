Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry is taking a brand new turn in 2019.

Boston and New York are meeting this weekend for a two-game set, but it will take place in London. The two sides will meet beginning Saturday at London Stadium in the much-anticipated MLB London Series.

Fanfare aside, this is a pretty important series for Boston, as the Sox currently trail the Yankees by nine games in the American League East standings. A pair of wins this weekend will keep Boston in the hunt for the AL East crown, but two losses all but certainly will force them to focus entirely on the wild card.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game online:

When: Saturday, June 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images