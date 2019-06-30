Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will turn to David Price to stop the bleeding when the team returns to North America.

Price will get the ball when Boston squares up against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

For the second straight start, Price will be on six days of rest. It worked for Price last time, as he held the White Sox to two earned runs in six innings in a win. Lifetime against the Blue Jays, Price has dazzled, going 22-3 with a 2.37 ERA. Toronto has yet to name a starter.

See more on Price in the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

