Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It certainly was not pretty, but Boston’s winning streak sits at five games.

Things were dicey with the Sox trailing one run in the ninth when Marco Hernandez tied the game with his first home run of the season. Rafael Devers sparked a five-run 10th with a solo shot off Mychal Givens as the Red Sox went on to win 8-6, capping a weekend sweep on Father’s Day at Camden Yards.

Brian Johnson tossed just 3+ innings in his return from the injured list as the teams combined to use 15 pitchers. Givens earned the loss. Brandon Workman got the win.

The Red Sox moved to 39-34 with the win while the Orioles fell to 21-50.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Exhausting.

Four-and-a-half hours and multiple lead changes later, we’re gassed.

ON THE BUMP

— Johnson faded early in his first appearance since April 5.

The southpaw worked out of trouble in the first inning after allowing the first two Orioles he faced to reach. Johnson allowed Baltimore to get on the board in the third after Keon Broxton doubled to lead the inning off. Broxton moved up on a fly out and scored on a Hanser Alberto infield single.

Johnson got the hook after giving up a pair of singles to start the third. He threw 70 pitches, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

— Colten Brewer got the Sox out of the fourth without giving up a run.

The reliever was aided by a fortunate call following an attempted safety squeeze play. The bunter, Broxton, was ruled the inning’s second out for running out of the baseline toward first base, while the runner who scored on the play was forced to return to third. Brewer then struck out Richie Martin to escape the frame.

— Mike Shawaryn came on in the fifth and did not last long.

The righty got two outs, but allowed a base hit and two walks, getting the hook with the bases loaded.

— Josh Taylor got Jonathan Villar to ground out to avoid a run.

The southpaw also managed a scoreless sixth.

— Marcus Walden struck out one in a scoreless seventh. But he surrendered the tying run in the eighth.

Villar drew a walk, stole second, stole third on a delayed steal, then took home on a wild pitch to make it 2-2.

— Travis Lakins came on with two outs in the eighth and immediately gave up a triple to Stevie Wilkerson. Alberto gave the O’s the lead with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

— Workman kept it tied in the ninth.

— Josh Smith allowed a pair of home runs to make it 8-6, but the righty was able to salvage the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox could not string much to together on Baltimore starter John Means, but threw up a crooked number in the fourth.

Devers singled and scored from first on an RBI-double from Xander Bogaerts. Another double from Jackie Bradley Jr. scored Bogaerts to make it 2-1.

PSA: JACKIE IS HOT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dsPEqyBz6v — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

— Hernandez gave the Sox new life in the ninth, clubbing his first home run of the season.

Marco picked a great time to hit his first home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/uYf6DeySlE — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

Mookie Betts followed up with a triple off the wall in right field, but was left there after Givens struck out Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez to leave the game knotted 3-3.

— Devers led off extra innings with a mammoth home run to give the Sox the lead.

Raffy, you are cleared for takeoff. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QXjoqBX1Ii — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

Boston proceeded to load the bases, and Betts lined one off the glove of Villar and into left field, scoring two to make it 6-3. Vazquez plated two more with a single to left to make it 8-3.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Happy Father’s Day!

Time to grab your Dad and watch the game! Let's play ball! pic.twitter.com/mEvj3B0G7O — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox remain on the road, kicking off a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. First pitch from Target Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images