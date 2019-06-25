Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox got things back on track on home turf on Monday night.

After dropping back-to-back games at Fenway Park to the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston rallied to a 6-5 win in its series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston played catch up for most of the night, tying things up three separate times before walking it off in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to a base hit from Marco Hernandez

Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts each launched solo home runs for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox move to 43-37 with the win, while the White Sox fall to 36-40 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Clutch.

Some Monday magic at Fenway Park.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez went 6 1/3 innings, running out of gas after he was extended into the seventh inning. He was charged with five runs after allowing six hits and walking two (one intentionally). He struck out four.

After a spotless first, Rodriguez ran into some trouble in the second. The southpaw allowed Yoan Moncada to rope a line-drive, two-run home run over the Monster that got Chicago on the board.

Yoán vs. The Monster. pic.twitter.com/H2lyOupxjG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 24, 2019

The long ball came back to bite him again in the sixth. This time, Jose Abreu launched a missile into the Monster seats to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

110.7 MPH off the bat? It's a miracle that sign is still standing tbh. pic.twitter.com/HB7d5Tq64n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2019

Things unraveled in the seventh. Rodriguez entered the inning with 92 pitches. He walked Eloy Jiminez, then after a sac bunt and an intentional pass, Yonder Alonso roped a base hit to right to put the White Sox up 4-3 and end Rodriguez’s evening.

— Marcus Walden couldn’t stop the bleeding, allowing Yolmer Sanchez to bring home another run with a single to make it 5-3.

— Colten Brewer came on in the eighth and allowed one hit. He curiously was lifted with a 3-2 count against Jon Jay with one out.

— Josh Taylor immediately walked Jay, which was charged to Brewer, but struck out Moncada to get out of the inning.

The lefty was lifted with two outs in the ninth after issuing a walk. He did not allow a hit.

— Brandon Workman stuck out Tim Anderson to end the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Bradley Jr. put the Sox on the board in the second inning.

The center fielder sent a first-pitch fastball from Lucas Giolito over the wall to narrow the deficit to 2-1.

JBJ takes the first pitch he sees and sends it into the bleachers! pic.twitter.com/XG20MgRmXn — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2019

— The Sox had two on and one out when Bradley Jr. looped a fly out to shallow left. Rafael Devers, who acted like he was tagging on the play to force a throw, lost his footing and was doubled up trying to scurry back to the bag to end the fourth.

The smoothest 7-6 double play you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/1XCoScLB1m — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2019

— Michael Chavis and Eduardo Nunez linked up to tie the game 2-2 in the fifth. After a leadoff double off the Monster from Chavis, Nunez laced a single to right field to drive in the run.

— Giolito struggled with command in the sixth. After walking Devers, Xander Bogaerts drove a double off the Monster. After intentionally walking Bradley Jr., Giolito walked Chavis with the bases loaded to tie things back up 3-3 and was pulled. Evan Marshall struck Nunez out on three pitches to end the inning.

— Betts made it a one-run game in the seventh, launching his 13th home run.

A swing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/ENfYZsACfj — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2019

— Nunez tied things up again in the eighth. Christian Vazquez singled and was replaced by Hernandez, who stole second. Nunez then squeaked one through the left side, plating Hernandez to make it 5-5.

🗣WE GOT A TIE BALLGAME! pic.twitter.com/Qduxzaqvz1 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2019

— Andrew Benintendi laced a leadoff double to start the bottom of the ninth. He advanced to third on a Devers ground out, which caused the White Sox to put both Bogaerts and Bradley Jr. on intentionally for Hernandez with two outs.

He beat out a grounder to plate the winning run.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Clutch.

Shoutout to Nunie for tying the game not once, but twice tonight! pic.twitter.com/6WebzWkz6x — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game set against the White Sox on Tuesday. First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images