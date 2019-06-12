Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox hit the road for a six-game road trip after the conclusion of Thursday night’s game against the Texas Rangers, and Alex Cora is hoping to visit David Ortiz before they take off.

Ortiz is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered Sunday night in the Dominican Republic. He was flown to Boston late Monday night and has been “making good progress” in his recovery, according to his wife Tiffany Ortiz.

Cora and Ortiz spent time together as Red Sox teammates, and the skipper said he “would love” to be able to see Big Papi before his team heads to Baltimore.

“I’ve got to check with the people who are in charge and then see if that’s possible,” Cora said, via MassLive. “I would love to (see him).

“Obviously it’s a delicate situation,” Cora added. “I’ve been getting updates the last few days. And it’s been positive. Just keep staying positive and praying for this to happen. … But everything we get has been positive. So just keep praying for him.”

Ortiz has been at Massachusetts General Hospital and underwent a second successful surgery Monday that reportedly lasted until about 1 a.m. ET. As for Cora, he’s just glad every update he’s received has been positive as Ortiz recovers.

