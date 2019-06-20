Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox needed a strong outing from their starter after playing 17 innings Tuesday night.

And they got just that from Eduardo Rodriguez when he tossed seven innings giving up four earned runs and striking out nine in Boston’s 9-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said he was “very happy” with the left-hander’s performance. To hear his full comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images