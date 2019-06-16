Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marco Hernandez hit game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to help lift the Boston Red Sox to a 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hernandez has undergone multiple shoulder surgeries since joining the Red Sox, and now that he’s finally healthy, he’s making a solid impact in Boston’s lineup.

Manager Alex Cora noted in his postgame press conference that he’s very proud of Hernandez for all of the hard work he’s put in over the course of the past few years. The 26-year-old is batting .211 over his past seven games, and even though there’s room for improvement, it’s a good start.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images