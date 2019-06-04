Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quite a few kids bring signs to baseball games, but not every one is spotted by players.

Well, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora spotted a sign Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, and he brightened a child’s day because of it.

The kid’s sign said that it was his birthday and he really wanted to meet Mookie Betts. Cora spotted the kid and didn’t just say hi, but also brought him onto the field to meet Betts.

Take a look:

This is why Alex Cora is awesome. This kid made a sign that said “it’s my bday and I really want to meet Mookie.” So… #redsox #whynotbenice pic.twitter.com/SYezNtQ67D — josh lewin (@joshlewinstuff) June 4, 2019

What an awesome gesture.

The Sox kick off their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images