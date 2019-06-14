Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi hasn’t had the best start to the 2019 Major League Baseball season, and he’s placing the blame on nobody but himself.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was batting leadoff during parts of the season, but struggled mightily, especially in the first inning. Manager Alex Cora moved Mookie Betts back to the leadoff role where he or Michael Chavis will bat for the remainder of the season.

Benintendi is batting .266 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs entering Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. He’s had some good games in May, but the outfielder revealed to the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason that he’s “been searching” all year at the plate for what he’s missing.

“I don’t even feel locked in right now,” Benintendi said. “I’ve been trying to search for it all year. Just because I’ve had a few good games, barreling it up, it doesn’t mean I’m necessarily back. But it’s the right direction.”

He amassed a three-hit night Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, but he wants every game to be like that one.

“Talk to me in a week in a half,” Benintendi said. “If I’m getting three every game then I’ll be locked in.” After an 0-for-4 night in Thursday’s win against Texas, we’re sure Benintendi will want to start the series against the O’s with a big offensive night.

