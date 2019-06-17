Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Johnson made his return from the injured list on Sunday in Baltimore as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Orioles in extra innings.

Johnson threw three innings of one-run ball in his first start of the season, giving up five hits to go along with two strikeouts. Sunday was Johnson’s first appearance since April 5.

The lefty said he felt a lot better following the no-decision, focusing on his ability to battle back when behind counts, while also controlling his command.

