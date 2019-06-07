Ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was officially introduced as the newest member of the Chicago Cubs on Friday, but Boston’s bullpen continues to tackle the duties as a team.
The Red Sox currently have five relievers on their staff that have recorded saves this season, with Ryan Brasier collecting team-highs in saves (six) and save opportunities (nine). Matt Barnes is 4-for-7 in save opportunities on the season.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images